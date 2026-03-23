Janice Dickinson Calls Tyra Banks a Bitch, Wishes She Never Did 'ANTM'

Janice Dickinson on Tyra Banks Mean to Me, Terrible With Models!!!
We had the honor of having Janice Dickinson -- the world's first supermodel -- host "TMZ After Dark" ... and she turned the bus into a runway, having passengers serve catwalks for her, as she judged them in typical "America's Next Top Model" style.
Speaking of 'ANTM' ... Janice says she's "tired of talking about 'America's Next Top Model,'" explaining how she's sorry she did the show, and actually thinks Tyra Banks is a BITCH -- she made sure to tell us twice!! Janice went after Tyra for not only being mean to her, but for abusing models, making them change ethnicities, and making them pull their teeth out and shave their hair off.
After she eviscerated Tyra, she went on to perform her music hits on the bus, including "Get Me Out of this Dress" and "I Coined It" -- played by DJ Coach West, who created an insane atmosphere on the bus, impressing Janice much.
Janice took the passengers to Jameson's Pub and the Rainbow Bar and Grill, who gave her their famous chicken soup to go, and our grand finale was at the Burgundy Room, where we got their delicious green tea shots.