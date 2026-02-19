'ANTM' Cycle 3 Winner Eva Marcille Says She Was Shocked by Claims in Doc

Play video content CBS

Eva Marcille is making it crystal clear -- she had no clue about the dark side of "America’s Next Top Model" now blowing up in Netflix’s scandal-soaked doc.

The Cycle 3 winner told "CBS Mornings" Thursday she was gobsmacked watching "Reality Check: Inside America’s Next Top Model" ... saying it felt bizarre for her to be part of a club, and not know what’s actually going on in the club.

Eva admitted she could relate to some of the pressure contestants faced ... but said nothing in her own experience came close to the disturbing claims now coming to light, which firmly put show host Tyra Banks in the hot seat.

The doc pulls zero punches ... diving into allegations including Shandi Sullivan’s sexual assault claim, forced medical tweaks for "marketability," personal trauma exploitation, racially tone-deaf and dangerous photoshoots ... and the harsh reality many winners faced once the cameras stopped rolling.

