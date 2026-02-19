Miss J Alexander Tells Sherri Shepherd Tyra Banks Still Hasn't Visited After Stroke

Tyra Banks still hasn't come to see Miss J Alexander after his stroke, even after the 'Reality Check' blowback ... and Miss J is opening up about how much the neglect has hurt him.

During an interview with Sherri Shepherd, Miss J revealed Angela Bassett, Alfre Woodard, George Lopez, and his former 'ANTM' cohosts Jay Manuel and Nigel Barker all went out of their way to visit him after his traumatic medical event ... but the woman he taught how to walk the runway? M.I.A.

To be fair, Miss J says Tyra "reached out" when "it first happened," but the fact she couldn't go the extra mile to see him in person made him feel "a certain kinda way."

Remember ... Miss J has known Tyra since the "America's Next Top Model" creator was only 17.

Jay Manuel chimed in, saying, "I saw the pain in his eyes, to be honest with you."

Gesturing to himself and Nigel, Jay continued, "It broke our hearts."

Play video content TMZ.com

After his stroke, Miss J was paralyzed and spent a year and 5 months in recovery ... but during an appearance on "Sherri," he was able to show up without a wheelchair.

"Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model" is streaming on Netflix now.