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Eva Marcille Supports Tyra Banks in Netflix Lawsuit, 'Get Your Money, Black Woman'

Eva Marcille on Tyra's Netflix Suit AMERICA'S NEXT TOP LAWSUIT WINNER

By TMZ Staff
Published
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TEAM TYRA ALL DAY
Video: Eva Marcille Backs Tyra Banks in Netflix Lawsuit: "Get Your Money, Black Woman"
TMZ.com

"America's Next Top Model" winner Eva Marcille is siding with Tyra Banks in her lawsuit against Netflix ... and Eva's hoping Tyra walks away with a huge payday.

We got Eva at LAX on Monday ... and our photog asked her about Tyra's defamation suit against the streaming giant.

Eva is firmly Team Tyra, telling us ... "Get your money, Black woman. Do your thing."

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TOTALLY TYRA
Video: 'ANTM' Winner Adrianne Curry Weighs In After Tyra Banks Sues Netflix Over Docuseries

Eva's comments here stand in stark contrast to Adrianne Curry, the original 'ANTM' winner, who venomously responded to Tyra's claims.

As we've reported ... Tyra's suing Netflix for defamation after claiming only a small part of her 3-hour interview was used to support a false narrative in its docuseries "Reality Check: Inside America's Next Top Model."

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Eva won 'ANTM' cycle three back in 2004 ... so she knows a thing or two about winning ... and she's confident Tyra's gonna win big in court.

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