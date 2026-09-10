McKenna West Asks Supreme Court to Intervene in Surrogacy Baby Fight

McKenna West is taking her wild surrogacy battle to the highest court in the land ... asking the Supreme Court of the United States to step into the fight over the critically ill baby she carried.

The Alaska surrogate filed an emergency application Wednesday asking SCOTUS to block a California ruling that recognizes biological parents Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed as the baby's legal parents.

McKenna wants the effect of that order put on ice so she can continue having a say in the newborn's medical care. She claims it was entered in violation of her due process rights and ultimately wants it reviewed and reversed.

As TMZ has reported ... this whole saga started after doctors discovered the baby had hypoplastic left heart syndrome during a 20-week scan. Nausheen and Omar, a couple from California, wanted the pregnancy terminated under their surrogacy agreement ... but McKenna ultimately refused and traveled from Alaska to Texas to give birth.

McKenna calls the baby Gabriel ... his biological parents call him Rumi.

The baby later underwent major open-heart surgery shortly after birth and was reported to be in critical condition ... while Nausheen and Omar retained control over his medical decisions.

McKenna's now telling the Supreme Court she's been shut out completely by the ruling that says Nausheen and Omar are the parents of the child.

Her attorneys say a Texas court dismissed her from the custody fight based on the California parentage order ... and she says Nausheen and Omar won't give her any more updates about the baby's condition.

She also claims the newborn could soon be transferred from Texas to hospice care in California -- one of the reasons she's asking the Justices to intervene immediately.