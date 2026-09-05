McKenna West Sued By The Father of Her Biological Child Alleges She’s Not ‘Mentally Stable’

McKenna West is being dragged to court by her biological son’s baby daddy as she continues to fight the biological parents of the baby she gave birth as a surrogate ... TMZ has learned.

According to court docs, obtained by TMZ, Robert Gross sued McKenna on September 2 in Alaska.

Robert claims he is not and has never been married to McKenna but says they share a son named Cassius West, born in 2021. Per the docs, Robert is asking to be granted sole decision-making authority for their son.

In his petition, Robert notes McKenna “fled to Texas to avoid legal troubles here” and claims McKenna’s recent actions show she is not mentally stable enough to make decisions with respect to Cassius. He claims she took their son to Texas and hasn’t returned.

He asked that McKenna only be allowed to have supervised visits with their son.

As TMZ first reported, McKenna is locked in a bitter court battle with Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed, the biological parents of the baby she recently gave birth to in Texas, presumably because of the more favorable laws for her position that she should have custody of the baby.