McKenna West's Baby Gabriel In Critical Condition, Biological Parents Claim

McKenna West's baby Gabriel's health is declining days after his complex heart surgery … and he is in critical condition.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Nausheen Gilkar and Omar Ahmed, the biological parents who are battling McKenna over custody of the boy, claim the newborn they call "Rumi" underwent a complex open-heart surgery called the Norwood Procedure.

They say in the last 24 hours, "Serious medical developments have arisen that impact the health and safety of the child. The child is in critical condition and being closely monitored at the hospital."

The parents claim the child appears to be "suffering from potential complications from the Norwood, and last night, the child's condition declined significantly, requiring re-intubation."