Federal Judge Rejects Ghislaine Maxwell's Bid to Get Out of Prison

Ghislaine Maxwell just struck out in her latest bid to get out of prison ... with a federal judge absolutely shredding her arguments.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Judge Paul Engelmayer denied Maxwell's request to toss her sex trafficking conviction and 20-year prison sentence ... calling her claims "demonstrably meritless."

And the judge didn't stop there.

He said Maxwell's arguments were generally built on "speculation, distortions, and/or outright falsehoods" ... adding there wasn't a single fact she fairly put in dispute that could change the outcome of her trial.

Maxwell had argued her 2021 conviction amounted to a "complete miscarriage of justice," claiming prosecutors withheld evidence that could have cleared her and presented false testimony to jurors.

She also pointed to materials released as part of the massive DOJ dump of Epstein-related files, arguing they amounted to substantial new evidence.

The judge wasn't buying it ... finding most of Maxwell's claims were either barred because they'd already been raised -- or could have been raised -- on appeal, while much of her supposed new evidence was irrelevant.

In fact, the court said some of the newly released material actually hurt Maxwell's case rather than helped it.

Maxwell was convicted in December 2021 for her role in recruiting and grooming underage girls for Jeffrey Epstein, and she was sentenced the following year to 20 years behind bars.