Epstein's Former Pal Les Wexner Applauds Harvard Keeping Name On Campus Buildings

Billionaire Les Wexner is pleased Harvard decided to keep his name on two prominent spaces at its Kennedy School ... though he says the outcome was never really in doubt.

Responding to the recent push to strip his name from the school's main building and the Wexner-Sunshine Lobby amid his ties to Jeffrey Epstein, Wexner said ... "I would have been shocked that a rational organization -- which I believe Harvard is -- could come to what I would consider the wrong conclusion."

The decision was announced by Kennedy School Dean Jeremy M. Weinstein, who told affiliates the effort to remove Wexner's name was ultimately blocked by "the University's legal obligations." As for what those obligations might be? Wexner says he's not sure.

The controversy stems from Wexner's longtime association with convicted sex offender Epstein, who for years managed his finances. Earlier this year, affiliates urged Harvard to remove Wexner's name from campus buildings because of those ties.

Wexner, the former CEO of Victoria's Secret, has never been charged with any crimes related to Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell.