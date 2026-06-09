Jeffrey Epstein's Ex-Assistant Lesley Groff Claims She 'Never Saw Anything'

It's Lesley Groff's turn to testify in a Congressional investigation into Jeffrey Epstein's crimes ... and it sounds like his former assistant said she never saw the late pedophile do anything illegal.

Groff appeared before the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform on Tuesday to begin her testimony, and a source familiar with the matter told MS NOW that Groff told the committee ... "I never saw anything improper."

The report said Groff's been answering questions, but sometimes responds by saying she doesn't know or doesn't remember.

House Chaplain Margaret Grun Kibben was there for the interview's first 90 minutes ... even though she hasn't been at any of the committee's previous Epstein hearings. She didn't say why she decided to attend this particular hearing, telling MS NOW ... "Pastoral care is confidential."

Groff worked for Epstein for almost 20 years, and her name comes up in the files 160,000 times. She reportedly arranged his meetings with prominent figures ... and set up his massages with women.

In September, Epstein survivor Marina Lacerda said at a press conference that Groff called her so often to be at the house that she dropped out of school before the 9th grade.

Rep. Robert Garcia -- the top Democrat on the committee -- told the outlet he thinks Groff has a ton of info that could be helpful, saying ... "I mean, anyone that was that close in Epstein's circle that made scheduling decisions -- worked, obviously, as an assistant as well."

He continued ... "Who was Epstein meeting with? Who was in Epstein's orbit? Who was she scheduling these appointments for?"

Groff's not facing criminal charges, and her lawyer previously said in a statement she's "simply disgusted" by Epstein's crimes and "heartbroken" by what his victims went through.