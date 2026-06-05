Jeffrey Epstein's Death: Mystery Deepens Around Orange Figure Near His Jail Cell

The orange figure seen near Jeffrey Epstein's cell the night he died in a federal lockup in 2019 will remain a mystery, at least for now, after a former correction officer testified that the strange shape was not her in surveillance footage.

Last month, Tova Noel testified in front of the House Oversight Committee that she was NOT the mysterious figure climbing a flight of stairs to Epstein's tier inside the Metropolitan Correctional Center in NYC on August 9, 2019, the night before Epstein died.

Epstein's body was found inside his cell in the Special Housing Unit, and the NYC Medical Examiner ruled his death a suicide. But conspiracy theories persist to this day that the pedophile financier -- who was awaiting trial for child sex trafficking -- was murdered.

The House committee released a transcript of Noel's testimony Thursday, and the ex-officer told Congress that she wasn't even present in Epstein's part of the jail while the security cameras were recording the orange figure.

Noel, who was fired from her job for not doing her required checks, testified that she's as baffled by the shape as everyone else is.

She said, "To be very honest, I don't know what it is, who it is, because I never went back to the tier, and I was never carrying anything orange at all, and I never issued anything orange to anyone in the SHU -- not just only Epstein, just anyone."

So, the mystery continues.