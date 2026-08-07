Influencer Ash Trevino Pleads Guilty to Welfare Fraud, Must Pay Restitution

Influencer Ash Trevino avoided jail time after pleading guilty to fraud ... but she got hit with a five-figure tab she has to pay back.

The content creator pled guilty to welfare fraud and healthcare fraud earlier this week ... and instead of spending time behind bars, Ash agreed to serve two years of community supervision -- essentially probation.

She will also have to perform 120 hours of community service, complete an anti-theft program, and participate in financial counseling.

Ash has also been ordered to pay $16,799.95 in restitution to the Texas Health and Human Services Commission ... the monthly payments start in September, and they will set her back $780.

As we reported ... Ash was arrested on "active felony warrants" back in December. She was released on bail shortly thereafter but then taken into custody in March after prosecutors say she violated her bail conditions.