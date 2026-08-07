Taylor Frankie Paul's Felony Conviction Knocked Down to Misdemeanor

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Scores Legal Win as Felony Is Downgraded

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12:18 PM PT -- Taylor Frankie Paul had her felony assault conviction from three years ago knocked down to a misdemeanor after prosecutors and the judge agreed she followed all stipulated conditions for the case to be reclassified.

TFP is due back in court today for a review of her felony assault case involving ex Dakota Mortenson ... and if all goes well for the reality star, the charge will be knocked down to a misdemeanor ... and we'll be streaming live.

Here's the deal ... "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star pleaded guilty to third-degree aggravated assault back in August 2023 stemming from a viral fight between herself and Dakota where she hit him and threw metal stools ... one of which hit her child.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

Basically, in the plea deal she cut, other charges were dismissed ... and just as important, if she could behave herself and follow all the conditions set for three years, a judge could knock it down to a misdemeanor.

Well, today's the day ... and Taylor will be there, either in person or over Zoom.

Of course ... the fight was back in the headlines this year when TMZ first reported on video taken by Dakota, showing how brutal it was ... and that resulted in TFP's 'Bachelorette' being shelved days before it was set to premiere.