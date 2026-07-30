Taylor Frankie Paul Reportedly Rejects Her Exes Child Custody Proposals

Taylor Frankie Paul is telling her exes "hell no" when it comes to their latest child custody proposals because she would get to see her kiddos less than 50 percent of the time, according to a new report.

Citing a source, the New York Post says "The Secret Lives of Mormon Lives" star recently received two separate custody agreements from her childrens' fathers, Dakota Mortensen and Tate Paul, with the men asking for 60 percent of custody to Taylor's 40 percent.

Well, that didn't sit well with Taylor, the source said, and she quickly rejected the proposals, reportedly saying she will do what's in the best interest of her kids.

Taylor was married to Tate from 2016 to 2022, and they share an 8-year-old daughter, Indy, and a 6-year-old son, Ocean. As for Dakota, he dated Taylor from 2022 to 2026, and they have one son, 2-year-old Ever.

The source also said Taylor is digging in for a long court battle against her exes who she now believes are in cahoots to win primary custody of the kids. But the source adds that Taylor "can't wait to witness them lose" in court.