Stassi Schroeder Says Taylor Frankie Paul is Self-Sabotaging

Play video content Video: Stassi Schroeder Weighs In ... Says Taylor Frankie Paul Is Self-Sabotaging Off The Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe

Stassi Schroeder says she thought Taylor Frankie Paul's season of "The Bachelorette" would eventually come out ... but now she's not sure ... because she says TFP can't get out of her own way.

The former "Vanderpump Rules" star -- who is now starring in her own reality TV show, "House of Stassi" -- appeared on Kaitlyn Bristowe's "Off the Vine" podcast where the pair discussed the controversial "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star.

Play video content Video: Taylor Frankie Paul Attacks Dakota Mortensen in 2023; Child Was Struck TMZ.com

Kaitlyn asked Stassi if she thinks Taylor's 'Bachelorette' season -- which has been on ice since we released video of a shocking 2023 confrontation between herself and her ex, Dakota Mortensen -- will hit the airwaves.

Stassi said a couple weeks ago she was 100% sure it would air ... but now, given the legal complications Taylor's facing, she's not so sure.

Kaitlyn said she feels like Taylor is self-sabotaging ... and Stassi totally agreed.

As you know ... Taylor's dealing with child custody issues at the moment -- turning down an agreement which we're told would've given her "significantly" more time with her kids because it wasn't an even 50/50 split.