Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Stassi Schroeder Shades ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Coworkers, Praises New Show, on Video

Stassi Schroeder Swaps 'Coworkers' for Ride-or-Dies on New Series

By TMZ Staff
Published
042826 stassi shroeder kal
STASSI SPARKLES
Video: Stassi Schroeder Throws Shade at ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Coworkers
TMZ.com

Stassi Schroeder says filming her new series, "House of Stassi," feels nothing like her "Vanderpump Rules" days ... and the biggest difference is the people.

Check it out ... we caught up with Stassi in NYC earlier this week, and she didn't hesitate to draw a line between her past and present crews … telling us this time around, the cast isn't just a group she works with -- it's her real-life circle.

"A lot more pressure, yes. But it was so much more fun because I'm filming a show around my family and my chosen family," Stassi told us.

That shift, she says, changes everything.

"They're not like my coworkers. These are my actual favorite people in the world," she continued.

Stassi Schroeder on Vanderpump Rules getty 1
Getty

It's a pretty stark contrast from the SUR-era dynamic that made her famous -- and now, she’s not just in front of the camera, she’s calling more of the shots, telling us she's "a little bit in charge" this time.

'Vanderpump Rules' Hot Shots -- Guess Who!
Launch Gallery
Guess Who! Launch Gallery

Don't worry, though -- there's still some familiar crossover: Katie Maloney, Kristina Kelly, and some of the 'Villa' crew will also show face.

The first two episodes of "House of Stassi" are set to premiere July 29 on Freeform, with the full season streaming July 30 on Hulu.

Related articles