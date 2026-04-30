Stassi Schroeder Shades ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Coworkers, Praises New Show, on Video

Stassi Schroeder says filming her new series, "House of Stassi," feels nothing like her "Vanderpump Rules" days ... and the biggest difference is the people.

Check it out ... we caught up with Stassi in NYC earlier this week, and she didn't hesitate to draw a line between her past and present crews … telling us this time around, the cast isn't just a group she works with -- it's her real-life circle.

"A lot more pressure, yes. But it was so much more fun because I'm filming a show around my family and my chosen family," Stassi told us.

That shift, she says, changes everything.

"They're not like my coworkers. These are my actual favorite people in the world," she continued.

It's a pretty stark contrast from the SUR-era dynamic that made her famous -- and now, she’s not just in front of the camera, she’s calling more of the shots, telling us she's "a little bit in charge" this time.

Don't worry, though -- there's still some familiar crossover: Katie Maloney, Kristina Kelly, and some of the 'Villa' crew will also show face.