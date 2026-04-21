'Vanderpump Villa' Star Hannah Fouch Spotted With Mystery Man at Coachella

"Vanderpump Villa" star Hannah Fouch is sparking some serious buzz in the desert ... because she was seen getting cozy with a mystery man at Coachella.

Eyewitnesses tell us Hannah wasn’t rolling solo at the festival ... instead, she spent a good chunk of her time with an unidentified guy -- who stayed close by her side as they moved through the crowd.

Sources close to the situation tell us that the two are currently seeing each other. We’re told he's not a public figure, which is why they’re trying to keep things low-key for now.

At one point, the couple is seen going in for a smooch as they frolic through the festival grounds ... clearly enjoying their intimate moment among the masses.

It's unclear how long they’ve been dating, but the sighting is already raising eyebrows among fans of "Vanderpump Villa," where Hannah's love life has been a point of interest.

Hannah's personal life -- particularly her complex relationship with fellow cast member Marciano Brunette -- has been a focal point on the hit Hulu show. The two dated for three years but broke up when things got complicated while working together.

During Season 2, Brunette was fired for inappropriate behavior after he and Hannah got into a tense fight with another one of Lisa Vanderpump's employees. He confirmed his exit last year via Instagram, saying "I got fired for defending Hannah." Both Hannah and Marciano returned for Season 3.

The new season of "Vanderpump Villa" just dropped last week, marking the latest chapter in the restaurateur's expanding reality TV empire.

The series follows a hand-picked group of staffers living and working together in a luxury destination ... giving fans an instant dose of the show’s signature mix of workplace chaos, hookups, and high-end hospitality drama.