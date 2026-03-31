'Vanderpump Villa’ Marciano Accuses 'Mormon Wives' Producers of Trickery During Recent Shoot

"Vanderpump Villa" star Marciano Brunette claims he filmed for 'Mormon Wives,' despite his ongoing lawsuit against cast member Demi Engemann, and accuses producers of tricking him, TMZ has learned.

According to court docs obtained by TMZ, Marciano, who sued Demi and 'Mormon Wives' producers in late 2025 for defamation, said he filmed for the Hulu reality show months after his legal battle erupted.

Marciano said he is friends with cast member Chase McWhorter. “While I was on my way to Utah, Mr. McWhorter called me and asked me what I thought about permitting filming of Mormon Wives” when he visited Utah.

Marciano said they planned on staying at an Airbnb with friends, and Chase told him that producers planned on filming at the rental. Marciano said he agreed to film but had no communication with the producers.

In his filing, Marciano said he filmed for one hour at a bar with Chase. “Prior to the filming, I did not sign any paperwork or agree to anything (other than that it would be okay for [producers] to film me),” he explained.

Marciano said when filming was done, a production employee asked him to sign a release. He was told he needed to sign the document, which he believed was for payment.

He said the release is now being used against him, with the producers claiming he released all claims against them in his pending lawsuit. He said he never meant to release the claims against producers. In addition, Marciano said he was never paid for his time filming with Chase in January.