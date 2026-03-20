'Mormon Wives' Demi Called Out by 'Vanderpump Villa's Marciano for Suggesting Fake Storyline

'Mormon Wives' star Demi Engemann allegedly admitted to lying about a storyline in her “pursuit of fame” ... and now a guy suing her for defamation plans to use it against her in court ... TMZ has learned.

In court docs obtained by TMZ, "Vanderpump Villa" star Marciano Brunette fired back at Demi’s attempt to dismiss the defamation lawsuit he filed against her over sexual assault allegations.

As TMZ previously reported, Marciano claimed Demi ruined his rep by falsely accusing him of sexual assault that she said occurred when they both filmed for "Vanderpump Villa." Marciano has insisted everything between them was consensual.

In his filing, Marciano says Demi even publicly admitted in a social media post that she suggested faking a storyline involving a fake romance with costar Taylor Frankie Paul’s then-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, in order to make the show less "boring" ... but he says producers declined the offer. He claims it's clear that Demi understood the producers' "appetite for salacious content and was happy to fabricate stories to satisfy it."