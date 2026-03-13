Marciano Brunette Watching 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives,' Despite Lawsuit

Marciano Brunette is glued to the new season of "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" ... amid his legal battle with reality star Demi Engemann.

Marciano tells TMZ he’s been watching the episodes closely because he "wants to see what’s being said about him" and how he’s being portrayed on the hit reality series.

The timing was a little wild for him too … Marciano says he was busy filming "Vanderpump Villa" at the same time the Mormon wives were shooting their season -- telling us he had an idea something was going on back home, since the guys were often FaceTiming their wives during filming.

Still, Marciano says he was surprised once the season aired ... especially hearing how highly the husbands spoke about him after they got back from the villa.

What really caught him off guard, though, was how big his storyline became ... saying he didn’t realize the show would focus on him as much as it did, including a full title card referencing the lawsuit tied to the drama.

Despite the unexpected spotlight, Marciano tells us he’s been encouraged by the response so far, saying he’s been "pretty happy with the support" he’s seen from viewers since the season dropped.