Demi Engemann Wants Marciano Brunette's Suit Against Her Dismissed

"Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star Demi Engemann is firing back in court at "Vanderpump Villa" star Marciano Brunette ... claiming Marciano's lawsuit alleging defamation over her sexual misconduct allegations is a "sham" that was only filed in an attempt to get even.

In new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, Demi is asking a judge to toss Marciano's lawsuit, which she claims was brought "solely to gain media attention" and "punish [Demi] for exercising her First Amendment right to speak out concerning [Marciano's] misconduct."

ICYMI ... Last year, Demi called Marciano a "sexual predator" and claimed he kissed her against her will ... but Marciano says the interaction was consensual, then later reframed as "sexual misconduct and then as sexual assault" to give Demi a storyline.

But the new court papers filed by Demi claim Marciano was far from a model of purity. In the docs, Demi alleges that not only did Marciano have a reputation for sexual misconduct and predatory behavior ... she claims he was "proud of it."

She says Marciano bragged about how his workplaces had to make a "special policy prohibiting him from sleeping with other employees" because she claims Marciano said he had "slept with an 'extraordinary' number of employees."

Notably, Marciano actually posted an Instagram reel following his lawsuit filing last year, which featured a trending sound about "getting even."