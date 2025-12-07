Marciano Brunette Posts About 'Getting Even' After Suing Demi Engemann

Marciano Brunette is sending a message loud and clear after filing a lawsuit against Demi Engemann and it's all about "getting even."

Just one day after suing Engemann over her sexual assault allegations, the "Vanderpump Villa" star dropped an Instagram Reel Saturday featuring a trending sound about payback. In the clip, the voiceover says, "Somebody do something to me, I'll do something to them, this is common sense," followed by, "So you believe in getting even? Hell to the yeah."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

We broke the story ... according to court docs, obtained by TMZ, he accuses "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives" star of falsely portraying him as a "sexual predator," claiming the allegations have wrecked his reputation and cost him job opportunities.

His filing lays out his version of their interactions while filming in Italy ... alleging they flirted, talked privately, and shared a consensual kiss. Marciano claims Demi continued contacting him for months afterward, which he argues doesn't align with someone responding to assault.

Demi, who is married to Bret Engemann, said on the show that the physical interaction with Brunette was "unwanted." In a confessional, she added, "You never deserve unwanted touch ... unwanted touch is unwanted touch."