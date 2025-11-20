Marciano Brunette Says He Regrets Lying About Affair With Jessi Ngatikaura

Play video content TMZ.com

Marciano Brunette from "Vanderpump Villa" made a return cameo in "Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," stirring up some drama this season ... and he says he's feeling regret for some of his lies about the scandal.

Marciano claimed he and Jessi Ngatikaura had a sexual affair after meeting on their crossover episode ... and now he's feeling ways about that action. We caught up with the reality star leaving SUR in West Hollywood -- showing some support for former boss Lisa Vanderpump -- and he tells us he has regrets about coming forward about the affair in the way he did.

He said he feels bad for his contribution to the rockiness of Jessi and Jordan Ngatikaura's relationship ... asked where his relationship stands with Jessi now, Marciano hesitates -- check out the video for more about their current status.

In terms of the new season of 'Vanderpump,' Marciano tells us he's not a part of the cast as of now ... but wouldn't turn down the offer if asked to join later on.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Back to the Mormons ... MB reveals he was not present for the filming of 'SLOMW' Season 3 reunion -- even though he was asked to do it -- he tells us about a last-second change.

But, he is sure it will be juicy, with his 'Vanderpump' costar Stassi Schroeder hosting the heated hot seat affair ... no pun intended.