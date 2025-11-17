'Bachelorette' Star Taylor Frankie Paul Kisses Guy During Filming

Play video content SplashNews.com

The new face of "The Bachelorette" looks like she's ready to go back to her soft-swinging ways ... because Taylor Frankie Paul is already making out with guys on set.

Check out these photos of Taylor packing on the PDA with one of her suitors, Casey Hux, during filming in Las Vegas.

Taylor's in a black robe, and she's all over the Casey in a white bathrobe ... they're making out in what appears to be a hotel/casino.

Casey literally swept her off her feet. Taylor's airborne with her arms around his neck and shoulders as they smooch. Sure looks like her type is tall, dark, and handsome.

A mother of three, Taylor's on the hunt on "The Bachelorette" after starring in Hulu's reality show "The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives," which featured a lot of her "soft-swinging" scandal.

IKYDK … Taylor filed for divorce from her husband back in 2022 following the scandal. The couple was reportedly intimate with other people ... but they separated after she reportedly had an affair with outside their relationship.