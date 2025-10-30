'The Bachelorette' Is the Best Start for Politicians, Chris Lambton Says

Play video content TMZ.com

Reality TV is the perfect place for politicians to start -- at least that's how Chris Lambton, runner-up of "The Bachelorette" Season 6 feels ... 'cause he's now running to be a state rep!

TMZ caught up with Chris -- who competed on Ali Fedotowsky's season of the hit ABC series in 2010 -- and he says his time on the show, followed by his multiple gigs as an HGTV host, gave him some of the best preparation possible to be now running for a state rep spot in Massachusetts.

It makes total sense -- Chris says "The Bachelorette" taught him how to interview and think on the spot, while also giving him a fantastic platform ... while hosting gigs with HGTV allowed him to learn from all sorts of people around the states. That's just part of why Chris says reality TV completely prepared him to represent his family and friends on Massachusetts' Cape Cod -- it's all in the clip!

And, to quote longtime 'Bachelor' franchise host Chris Harrison ... Lambton says he's in it for all the right reasons.

The father of 2 says he's a down-to-earth guy who absolutely adores where he comes from and will do anything to keep his constituents happy. Plus, he says his varied resume -- he also runs an oyster farm and landscaping business -- only proves that he's a hard worker.

The reality star and businessman adds that the folks from the Cape deserve a guy who's going to put them first and show that politics aren't all bad.