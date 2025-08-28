‘Bachelorette’ Stars JoJo Fletcher, Jordan Rodgers Expecting First Child

Bachelor Nation's getting bigger -- Joelle "JoJo" Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers are expecting their first baby!!

The two lovebirds shared the exciting news with an Instagram post on Thursday ... saying their bundle of joy is expected to arrive in January 2026.

It's fantastic news ... especially if you've been following Fletcher's TTC journey, which she opened up about earlier this year, revealing she even tried acupuncture to help with fertility.

"Love you so much," Rodgers said in the comments. "You have been such a rockstar through the ups and downs of this journey. Your strength, resilience and positive attitude are an inspiration."

"Can’t wait to see you as a Mom 🥹 falling more in love with you every single day!"

This new addition to the family also makes Aaron Rodgers an uncle -- Jordan is the NFL star's younger brother, but the two have been estranged for years.

Fletcher and Rodgers met in 2016 on the "Bachelorette." JoJo chose the former NFL quarterback-turned-sports commentator over runner-up Robby Hayes.

The couple tied the knot in 2022 after postponing their wedding due to the pandemic.