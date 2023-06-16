Naked Man Crashes Jordan Rodgers, JoJo Fletcher Instagram Live Session

A surprise guest on Jordan Rodgers and JoJo Fletcher's Instagram Live session turned out to be a real d*** ... 'cause a complete rando decided to crash the party in his birthday suit.

The wild moment went down as the married "Bachelorette" couple was interacting with their fans on social media this week ... when they accidentally allowed the wrong person into the stream.

It's unclear who was supposed to join the interaction, but it's safe to say they were not expecting to come face-to-face with a dude's family jewels.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

The former football player and Aaron's younger bro shared screenshots of the NSFW interaction ... showing the man move from his bathtub to the floor as they watched in horror.

Fans who were watching it happen live flooded the comments with their own shock ... with many freaking out over the whole thing.

"When you click on the wrong person to join your IG live…😳😂," Rodgers said in a follow-up post. "WHAT JUST HAPPENED?!?!? 😂😂😂"

As it turns out, the naked guy might be a repeat offender ... as blogger Keli Rabon claimed she had the same thing happen to her.