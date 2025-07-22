'Bachelorette' Star Hannah Brown Legally Married Before French Wedding

Hannah Brown is already technically a married woman … 'cause TMZ has learned she and her fiancé filed official paperwork with the court last month.

According to court records, seen by TMZ, "The Bachelorette" star and her fiancé Adam Woolard got legally hitched on June 21 in Tennessee. It's unclear if they had a ceremony in the States or just filed the paperwork with the courts.

Fast forward to now -- on Monday Hannah posted on Instagram to share that she was on her way to France for what fans assumed was her actual wedding. In reality, it's more of a formal celebration … the paperwork's already signed, sealed, and delivered back home in the States.

Hannah and Adam have been engaged since August 2023. They first started dating in early 2021. and have talked openly about planning a dreamy destination ceremony in Europe.

No word yet on exactly where or when the French festivities are going down, but one thing's for sure … they're already legally bound, vows or not.