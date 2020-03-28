'Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron Addresses Hannah Brown Dating Rumors

Yep, Me and Brown Bear are Dating!!!

Well, at least a few things haven't changed ... because Tyler Cameron is fueling rumors he's dating Hannah Brown like he's hanging on to his 15 minutes for dear life!

Tyler, Hannah and Jacob Laham were answering questions from fans after their weekly Instagram workout sesh ... held at the direction of fitness model Phil Fit.

Of course, Tyler's asked if he's dating Hannah, and his response ... "Me and Brown Bear are dating, yes."

Well ... Weird nickname for her, but ok. Besides, you see Hannah nod in the background.

Turns out ... we're told Brown Bear is Jacob's nickname. So, he didn't say yes and he didn't say no.