'Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron Returns to Work After Mother's Death

'Bachelorette' Star Tyler Cameron Back to Work ... Days After Mom's Death

3/12/2020 11:37 AM PT
Tyler Cameron is back to flaunting his pretty mug for work-related purposes as he continues adjusting to life after his mother's sudden passing.

The 'Bachelorette' star showed up to a photoshoot Thursday morning in NYC outside a barbershop in SoHo ... looking dapper in a navy blue coat, jeans and dress shoes. It's unclear what campaign he's shooting ... but he's got some brotherly love to comfort him.

Tyler's brother, Ryan -- a head-turner in his own right -- looked pretty chill just hanging with his big bro. It's certainly a nice distraction after a tough month.

As we reported ... Tyler's mother, Andrea Hermann Cameron, died just 11 days ago after suffering a brain aneurysm at a hospital in Jupiter, Florida. The Camerons are hoping to continue her legacy of giving ... by starting a foundation in her honor.

Tyler's coming off a busy weekend honoring his mother ... and, again, he wasn't alone. He was reportedly hanging out with the 'Bachelorette' herself, Hannah Brown, who visited Tyler in his hometown and attended a couple of events with him.

Hannah, of course, didn't pick Tyler, who finished as the season 15 runner-up but clearly they remain close friends.

