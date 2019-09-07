Hannah B Dripping with Sarcasm Over Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid

Play video content Exclusive SplashNews.com

Hannah B wishes Tyler Cameron and Gigi Hadid well ... is what we'd say if actually believed she meant it.

The former 'Bachelorette' was out and about Friday in WeHo, rehearsing for "Dancing with the Stars," when the photog asked her what she thought of Tyler and Gigi hooking up. Check out her answer -- not so much the words, but the inflection and expressions.

As you know ... Tyler was the runner-up on the show, but HB had some serious buyers remorse after finding out Jed Wyatt was apparently double dealing, seeing a chick right up until the filming. She seemed to want Tyler back, but hey, when Gigi calls ...

Tyler and Gigi are going strong ... she even brought him to the Netherlands for her grandma's funeral.