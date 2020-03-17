Tyler Cameron and Hannah Brown Play Volleyball, Hit the Beach with Friends

Hannah Brown and Tyler Cameron aren't letting the new social distancing guidelines get in the way of their rekindled romance ... or showing off their hot bods.

The recently re-formed 'Bachelorette' couple were definitely not hunkering down indoors Monday worrying about the coronavirus, as they were out in sunny South Florida playing volleyball with a small group of pals.

The 2 also hit up the beach and got in the water ... the perfect spot for Tyler to flaunt his abs and Hannah B to glisten in a white-hot bikini.

Play video content TMZ.com

Their on-and-off romance seems to be back on the past couple weeks. We broke the story ... Tyler picked Hannah up from the airport Saturday just outside of his hometown of Jupiter, FL, so they've clearly been spending the past few days together.

This comes on the heels of Hannah being by Tyler's side 2 weekends ago following his mother's passing, where she apparently went to some events with him.

Nice to see their relationship seemingly blossoming again during tough times -- ya can't stop love sometimes -- but COVID-19 is a real danger ... so maybe it's time for Tyler and Hannah to stay home together instead of being out with groups of people.