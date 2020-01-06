'Bachelor' Peter Weber Nixes Hollywood Calling, Vows to Keep Flying

Play video content Exclusive @adamglyn

"Bachelor" star Peter Weber vows not to get trapped by Hollywood's grip after his season airs ... cause flying's the only way he wants to be close to the stars.

Pilot Pete was out Monday morning on his way to "Good Morning America" when he was asked whether he was going to try and parlay his newfound fame into a career in Hollywood or keep piloting.

Pete's answer is pretty refreshing ... considering how MANY of the 'Bachelor' alums do everything they can to stay relevant. There's this guy, this guy and ESPECIALLY this guy.