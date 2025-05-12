'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 10 Behind The Scenes

Filming for ABC's reality show "Bachelor In Paradise" has officially commenced -- bringing back familiar faces, host Jesse Palmer, bartender Wells Adams, and throwin' former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown behind the bar as a new addition 🍹!

For the first time ever, the cameras moved from the OG Mexico location and picked up in a new hot spot -- Costa Rica!

Per social media, it looks like Palmer, Adams and Brown are havin' a hell of a time!