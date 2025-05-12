Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 10 Behind The Scenes

'Bachelor In Paradise' Season 10 Underway In Costa Rica!

Published
'Bachelor In Paradise' -- Behind The Scenes
Launch Gallery
'Bachelor In Paradise' -- Behind The Scenes Launch Gallery

Filming for ABC's reality show "Bachelor In Paradise" has officially commenced -- bringing back familiar faces, host Jesse Palmer, bartender Wells Adams, and throwin' former "Bachelorette" Hannah Brown behind the bar as a new addition 🍹!

0512-bachelor-in-paradise-behind-the-scenes-sub1_720

For the first time ever, the cameras moved from the OG Mexico location and picked up in a new hot spot -- Costa Rica!

0512-bachelor-in-paradise-behind-the-scenes-sub2_720

Per social media, it looks like Palmer, Adams and Brown are havin' a hell of a time!

Season 10 premieres July 7 ... in the meantime, we've got all the juicy behind-the-scenes shots -- Check out our gallery!

related articles