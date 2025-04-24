'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Reveals New Relationship After Divorce

Gerry Turner didn't find Mrs. Right on "The Golden Bachelor" ... but if at first you don't succeed, try again -- 'cause it turns out Gerry's taking another stab at happily ever after!

Turner tells TMZ ... he's got a new lady in his life, meeting her in a super modern way -- via Facebook.

The way Gerry tells it ... he gets a ton of Facebook requests, approving people he has many mutual friends with -- including a woman named Lana who reached out to him.

GT says he ignored Lana's first message ... but her second message -- where she revealed she was a local girl and grew up in an Indiana town about 20 minutes from Gerry -- caught his eye, and the two made plans to meet.

Gerry says he took Lana to a restaurant on their first date in March ... and, they've been basically inseparable since, meeting Gerry's kids and his pickleball pals while also introducing him to a couple of her children.

Lana's a retired teacher in her mid-50s and former part-owner of a video production company who is very family-oriented, Turner adds ... and Gerry's even met her parents already -- explaining he didn't believe at love at first sight, but Lana's changed his tune.

Play video content 4/12/24 ABC

As you know, Gerry took the plunge with 'Golden Bachelor' contestant Theresa Nist ... getting married at the show's conclusion -- but, the two split up just three months later.

Gerry told People his cancer diagnosis fueled their split ... 'cause Gerry wanted to "continue on as normal as possible, and that led me to believing that as normal as possible more meant spending time with my family, my two daughters, my two son-in-laws, my granddaughters."

The couple's logistical issues -- where to live, for example -- also contributed to their fractured relationship ... though the two remained on good terms after their marriage came to an end.