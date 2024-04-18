Tyler Cameron Says 'Golden Bachelor' Divorce News Puts True Stain On Love

Play video content Today / SiriusXM

"The Golden Bachelor" stars Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist divorcing after just 3 months of marriage is throwing Tyler Cameron for a loop, destroying his faith in love ... he says.

Tyler, who was runner-up in the 2019 Bachelorette, sounded off about Gerry and Theresa on SiriusXM's TODAY Show Radio saying the split isn't just a bummer ... it puts a "true stain on love in 'The Bachelor' world."

A bold statement, for sure, from a guy who also didn't find love on the show -- but Tyler explained why the 'Golden divorce' was like having a rug pulled out from under him.

He said the couple's story was so wholesome and brought so much joy to viewers amid the crowd of young influencer-wannabes who usually flock to the show.

Tyler even joked that next to Gerry and Theresa's quick split ... his relationships seemed much longer, and make him seem like a dating expert.

However, the 'Bachelorette' alum did try to see things from G&T's POV by using his own dad as an example, saying being older means people are just set in their ways.

TMZ broke the story ... part of what led to their divorce was Theresa grappling with the move to Indiana or South Carolina to be with Gerry full-time.

Play video content 4/12/24 ABC