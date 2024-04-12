'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner & Theresa Nist Announce Divorce After Short Marriage

Play video content ABC

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist -- better known as "The Golden Bachelor" couple -- are calling it quits after just 3 months of marriage.

The newlyweds originally fell for each other during season 1 of the popular dating game show last fall – and then subsequently said their "I Do's" in a televised wedding ceremony.

Now, the two are getting a divorce, making the surprise announcement Friday on "Good Morning America."

Gerry and Theresa sat down with 'GMA' reporter Juju Chang, who set the ball in motion by saying the pair had some news to share since their recent wedding.

Theresa responded first, explaining that they had received so much love and support from fans watching them on "The Golden Bachelor." She said they gave the viewers hope, which was something they didn't want anyone to lose.

Then Gerry chimed in, dropping the bomb about them heading for divorce. Check out the video. It's all pretty dramatic.

Chang was so stunned by the news she blurted out, "What the heck guys?" She then asked if they had fallen out of love.

They also claimed they looked for homes together in South Carolina and New Jersey, but felt it was best for their overall happiness to live apart.

Both said they are still very much in love while holding each other's hands during the interview. Yet, Theresa remarked that she plans to return her wedding ring, while also revealing they have a prenup.

Gerry and Theresa went on to say they were not giving up on finding the right partner.