'Golden Bachelor' Gerry & Theresa Cuddle Up Amid Separate Lives Revelation

Gerry Turner and his wife Theresa Nist made their long-distance relationship just a tad bit closer this week ... cuddling up after it came out that they were living apart.

The 'Golden Bachelor' stars appear to be hanging out right now -- with TN sharing a short video to her Instagram Story Friday ... where Gerry tossed an arm over her shoulder at a restaurant, where they were joined by a bunch of other people, presumably friends and fam.

Our sources say Theresa had plans to visit Gerry in Indiana this week ... although it's not clear if this clip is from that scheduled trip, or something else entirely. Either way, the two seem very happy to be together again -- which may put those pesky split rumors to bed.

We broke the story ... Gerry and Theresa are living separately across the country, despite sources telling us they're still head over heels for one another, and still very much married.

Basically, we were told they liked their current setup with Gerry loving his life in Indy and Theresa happy out in NJ. We'd been told that them moving is more hassle than it's worth to the couple -- who visit each other regularly ... and that's confirmed with this latest reunion.

We're told they might buy a house in South Carolina together at some point, but nothing's set in stone as far as we know. Theresa has family in SC, so moving would make sense.

Remember ... Gerry asked Theresa to marry him during "The Golden Bachelor" season finale -- but, they filmed a while ago, so the living separate news raised some eyebrows.