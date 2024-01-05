Golden Bachelor's Gerry Turner Marries Theresa Nist in Live Special

Play video content ABC

The "Golden Bachelor" is a bachelor no more!!

Gerry Turner, 71, officially tied the knot with Theresa Nist during a live 'Golden Wedding' special Thursday night ... with the New Jersey grandmother, 70, looking drop-dead gorgeous in an off-the-shoulder Badgley Mischka gown.

Theresa's son, Tommy, walked her down the aisle during the Palm Springs ceremony ... and dapper Gerry couldn't keep his eyes off her!!

During his vows, Gerry gushed Theresa was a love that came to him silently, and without warning ... expressing he couldn't live without her.

During her vows, the bride said she loved him with all her heart, and couldn't wait to be his wife -- and was ready to comfort him through sadness and laughter.

Other stars from the 'Golden' series came out to show their support, such as Kathy Swarts, Faith Martin, Joan Vassos, and runner-up Leslie Fhima ... with Susan Knowles officiating their wedding.

Gerry proposed to Theresa during the finale of "The Golden Bachelor" last year.