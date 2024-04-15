Divorcing 'Bachelor' Couple Gerry, Theresa's 'Family Feud' Episode Will Air

Gerry Turner and Theresa Nist calling it quits on their 3-month marriage won't stop the show from going on -- that show being "Celebrity Family Feud," which they recorded before their divorce.

Sources familiar with the situation tell us ABC has no plans to adjust this season's lineup of "Celebrity Family Feud" ... even though the "Golden Bachelor" couple split just one week after they'd shot their episode of the popular game show.

We're told an official air date for the now-separated couple's episode will be announced by ABC at a later date ... but one thing's for sure, it could be a bit awkward to look back at their happier times together when it does air.

As we reported, the duo shot the 'Feud' episode, and then their divorce bombshell on "Good Morning America" came a few days later. Our sources told us ... during the taping they acted like a happy couple with no visible trouble in paradise -- which made their subsequent split even more shocking to those close to them.

TMZ broke the story ... part of what led to their divorce was Theresa grappling with the idea of leaving her job behind to move to Indiana or South Carolina to be with Gerry full-time.

Ultimately, they couldn't find common ground on the issue, leading them to end their marriage -- but they insist they continue to have a lot of mutual love.

Gerry acted quickly, filing for divorce just hours after their public announcement.