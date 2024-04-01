Tyler Cameron Launches OnlyFans With Thirst Trap on April Fools' Day

Play video content

Tyler Cameron has gotten in on the OnlyFans action, launching his new account with an epic thirst trap to kick off the week ... and no, this is not a prank ... or so it seems.

The ex-'Bachelorette' star announced his sexy new venture on Instagram Monday, posting a pic of himself posing shirtless on a bearskin rug. While the IG pic only showed TC naked from the waist up, the reality TV star promised to reveal even more on his new OF page.

He added ... "The reveal ya'll have been asking for... head to OnlyFans to see more..."

When you head to his OF page, the full version of the image is featured as a banner ... which shows Tyler fully naked and sprawled out on the rug. Although, his privates are noticeably covered with a black censor bar.

The account teased ... "Going home with me is easier than you think."

This tagline is a clear reference to Tyler's new renovation show, "Going Home with Tyler Cameron," which is set to drop on Prime Video this month. And, with Tyler's current subscription being listed for free, it's honestly feeling like a marketing ploy for the show.

FWIW ... it's totally working, 'cause it's getting a lot of attention..

Fans also called out the fact the announcement fell on April Fools' Day ... placing doubt on its authenticity. Still, it didn't stop the announcement from getting thousands of likes within minutes of hitting social media. And BTW, TC does have an active OF account now.