'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Finalizes Divorce with Theresa Nist

Gerry Turner is officially a bachelor once again in the eyes of the law -- 'cause the guy finalized his divorce from his now-ex-wife, Theresa Nist ... and in record time too.

According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, the 'Golden Bachelor's divorce case just settled and is signed, sealed and delivered in the Indiana court system. The docs show that a summary decree for a dissolution of marriage was entered on Thursday.

Play video content 4/12/24 ABC

Per the docket ... a marital settlement agreement was also entered into the system on the same day -- and it was signed off by a judge too.

The details of the settlement haven't surfaced yet -- but there's a few more tidbits we can see from the paperwork that is available ... including how much it cost Gerry to get through his divorce in court fees. All in all ... he spent a whopping $157 when he first filed.

Gerry first submitted divorce docs on April 12, and then a few days later ... he filed a change of address -- which was recorded in his divorce case. Now, 2 months later ... it's all over.

The divorce case notes that Gerry and Theresa didn't have any kids together ... and since they had a prenup, that appears to have made this split nice and quick. As you know ... they were only married for a few months anyway ... first getting hitched in January of this year.

In terms of why they split ... it sounds like they couldn't get on the same page over where to live. Theresa lived in New Jersey, whereas Gerry's in Indiana ... and they each weren't willing to relocate for the other. They ultimately said it was best for them to go their separate ways.

Of course ... it's all pretty shocking, especially since their wedding was televised nationally.