'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Turned Down 'Bachelor in Paradise' Gig

Gerry Turner’s shutting down all those "Bachelor in Paradise" rumors -- telling TMZ he’s not about to swap his suit for swim trunks and hit the sands of Mexico anytime soon!

"The Golden Bachelor" star tells TMZ he turned down the offer 3 weeks ago when producers reached out to have him join the "Bachelor in Paradise" mix, which is throwing in some of their 'Golden' contestants alongside the usual beachy bunch for the first time.

Gerry’s main reason for passing is that he's basically been there, done that -- he tells us he already knows the women heading to 'BIP' and he's already established there's no romantic spark there.

He's open to the idea if new women come into the mix ... but for now, he’s not interested in returning to the beach.

Gerry’s keeping things light, telling us he's offered to make a cameo, host a date, or even step in as Wells Adams' barback when the cameras roll this summer.