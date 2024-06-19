'Golden Bachelor' Gerry Turner Not Dating, But Flooded with Suitors

Women are throwing themselves at Gerry Turner ... but he's not jumping back into the dating pool after finalizing his divorce from his reality TV match.

The 'Golden Bachelor' tells TMZ ... with his split from Theresa Nist still fresh, he's not ready to be in a new relationship right now. What's interesting is the swift divorce -- after just 3 months -- isn't hurting his profile with the ladies.

Gerry says interested women are sending him direct messages on social media, and even marching up to him in public spaces -- like wineries, for example -- and giving him their numbers.

Play video content 4/12/24 ABC

While Gerry says he's graciously accepting the digits, he says he hasn't followed up with any of the hopefuls ... telling us he's flattered by their boldness, but is cautious of women who reach out to him first.

Gerry knows what he wants in a woman when he's ready to start dating again -- he says he's looking for a good friend and someone who loves adventure, travel and is able to be on the move.

Another need ... Gerry says his next partner would preferably live in Indiana, his home state. He says he wants someone who lives close by because it eliminates a lot of the issues associated with long-distance relationships.

TMZ broke the story ... Gerry just finalized his divorce from Theresa, and distance was one of the factors in their split. She lived in New Jersey and neither was willing to relocate for the other.