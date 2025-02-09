Tyler Cameron Teases Whether His Dad Would Be 'Golden Bachelor'

Play video content TMZ.com

Tyler Cameron is tapping into his "Bachelor Nation" roots to spill on whether his dad, Jeff, could actually be in the running to be the next "Golden Bachelor."

The reality star, who shot to fame on Hannah Brown’s 2019 "Bachelorette" season, hit up the Sports Illustrated Super Bowl party with his GF, Tate Madden -- where he joked his dad's aged out and would be better suited for "The Ancient Bachelor" instead!

Tyler also admitted his dad’s a bit of a wild card - saying he’s too off the rails to be reined in as the lead of a major dating show.

As for Jeff taking a shot at "The Golden Bachelorette," Tyler’s got some thoughts on that too -- and let’s just say, he’s not so sure he could seal the deal with the leading lady.