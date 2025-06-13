'Bachelor' Couple Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa Split

That's it for Bachelor Nation's Grant Ellis and Juliana Pasquarosa. The seemingly fairy tale couple has called it quits -- making their breakup official with respective social media posts.

They each shared heartfelt messages of their own confirming their split with the same overarching sentiments -- while they appreciated their time together ... they just weren't the best match.

On Grant's part, he said ... "We both gave this our best and poured a lot of love into each other, but after a lot of deep conversations, we've come to the understanding that we're simply not the right fit long term."

Meanwhile, Juliana confirmed there's no bad blood between them, noting ... "We're still cheering each other on, just from different places now."

It was just a few months ago that fans watched Grant and Juliana fall for one another on his season of "The Bachelor." He got down on one knee during the season finale in March ... and it seemed like a match made in heaven.

Just last month, the client services specialist appeared on the "Bachelor Happy Hour" podcast and said she was thrilled to start wedding dress shopping ... adding that she had hopes of tying the knot in Italy.

She can still walk down the aisle in Italy ... she'll just have to find a different man.

This 'Bachelor' breakup comes just days after TMZ revealed 'Bachelorette' Season 21 star Jenn Tran and her former "Dancing with the Stars" mate Sasha Farber called it quits.