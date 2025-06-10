Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber Break Up

Jenn Tran and Sasha Farber have called it quits, but there’s no bad blood between the two ... TMZ has learned.

Sources close to the former couple tell us the breakup was pretty recent and amicable. We're told that despite parting ways romantically, "The Bachelorette" alum and "Dancing with the Stars" pro remain very good friends.

The two first sparked romance rumors in September 2024, shortly after they were partnered together on Season 33 of the ABC show. Fans quickly took notice of their chemistry on and off the ballroom floor, fueling speculation the partnership had blossomed into something more than a friendship.

Play video content Instagram / @jenntran

After keeping their chemistry under wraps for a while, Jenn finally hit the hard-launch button, sharing a video of them enjoying a candlelit Valentine’s date night in February. The pair was sipping wine, feeding each other chocolate-covered strawberries, and getting cozy.

The two were frequently spotted together outside of rehearsals, and steamy social media posts throughout the season only added fuel to the fire.