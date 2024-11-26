'Dancing With The Stars' Season 33 Behind The Scenes
'DWTS' Season 33 Happy Finale Day!!! Go Behind The Scenes
The "Dancing With The Stars" season 33 finale is going down tonight, but before the winner grabs hold of the Mirrorball trophy, we're taking a look back at this season's celebrity competitors!
It's been a fun and dramatic season with lots of memorable moments ... both on camera and off ... most notably, the sparks flying between Brooks Nader and her partner, Gleb Savchenko.
Danny Amendola, Joey Graziadei, Chandler Kinney, Ilona Maher and Stephen Nedoroscik are the stars who made it to the finals ... but before we say good luck ... step behind the scenes with our gallery and see stars like Tori Spelling and Jenn Tran!