Danica McKellar Tells Jenn Tran To Keep Dancing Despite 'DWTS' Tour Snub

Play video content TMZ.com

Danica McKellar is supporting Jenn Tran after she got snubbed from the upcoming "Dancing With The Stars" tour ... with some sage advice.

We got the 'Wonder Years' and 'DWTS' alum leaving 'Good Day New York' in New York City and our photog asked her about Jenn revealing she started sobbing after finding out she wouldn't be going on the road with the 'DWTS' cast.

Play video content

Danica, who finished 6th on 'DWTS' season 18, tells us Jenn should just take a break and regroup ... and find other ways to keep dancing.

A "Bachelorette" alum, Jenn says she discovered her love for dance while competing this year on season 33 ... which is why the snub hit so hard.

But, Danica says Jenn's dance career doesn't have to end here ... she says there are a lot of creative ways to keep the party going, telling us how she was able to incorporate dance into her Hollywood projects after her 'DWTS' experience.