Danica McKellar Excited for Black 'Wonder Years,' but Winnie Cameo Impossible

Danica McKellar's still breaking hearts after all these years ... 'cause unless someone invents a time-traveling machine, there's ZERO chance of seeing her in the 'Wonder Years' reboot.

Danica was out Thursday in Studio City grabbing a cup of Joe when she was asked about her involvement in the reboot centered around a middle-class Black family in late-1960s Montgomery, Alabama. Naturally, fans wanna know if Winnie Cooper's making a cameo?!?

The short answer is ... nope. Danica explained why that would be more like 'Mission: Impossible" for her or Kevin to pop up in the reboot.

The new take on 'Wonder Years' -- which originally aired from 1988 to 1993 to critical acclaim -- is being executive produced by Lee Daniels, and the original star, Fred Savage, is also involved.